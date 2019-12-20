Crash involving tractor-trailer causes heavy traffic delays near Deerfield Beach

NEAR DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused heavy traffic delays in Broward County and West Palm Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just north of Hillsboro Boulevard at around 7 a.m., Friday.

FHP currently investigating a crash northbound on I-95, north of Hillsboro Blvd. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. Please use caution and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ohiyAEkzvG — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) December 20, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while authorities investigate the crash.

