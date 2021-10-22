NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash along the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade caused heavy traffic delays.

An officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was on her way to work, early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 25th Street.

The impact of the crash caused the police vehicle to hit another car.

No injuries were reported.

