NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a police cruiser took place in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred near Northwest 59th Street and 30th Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

“I heard a boom, came outside, and this is the aftermath of it,” said Melvin Fowler, a witness. “From what I hear, the officer stopped the stop sign. There were no lights and sirens. I just saw three cars that are damaged over there, one of them is mine. I’m very sad, I hope to get my car fixed. The car is total, it is not drive-able. I don’t know if anyone got transported but there was a male and a female in the vehicle the officer hit.”

“There was a big boom, and everyone ran out,” said Wilda Rosalio, a witness. “They hit my boyfriend’s car over there, but it was the police over here and the other car over there. There was smoke everywhere. I didn’t know about the officer until I came outside. I saw the [police car] with the airbags out and it was smoking. Then I see that car [red sedan] hit that car [parked vehicle]. I’m glad everybody is OK.”

The civilian driver injured his right hand. The passenger complained of pain in the right side.

Both were treated on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

