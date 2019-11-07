Crash involving fuel tanker causes heavy delays on WB I-595 lanes in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida drivers are urged to avoid the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 due to a crash causing heavy traffic delays.
Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Pine Island Road just before 11:45 a.m., Thursday.
Three lanes have been shut down and drivers are being diverted off the highway at University Drive.
Officials said the fuel tanker was full of fuel and had just left Port Everglades.
It is unclear if the drivers involved suffered any injuries.
