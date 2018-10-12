Crash in West Miami-Dade on Turnpike north at I-75, all lanes blocked

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has closed the northbound Turnpike heading onto Interstate 75 after a car crash.

An air rescue helicopter has been called to the scene to transport the driver of a car that appears to have crashed into guard railing in the center of the roadway, Friday afternoon.

Both directions of the Turnpike will temporarily be closed while the helicopter lands and first responders load up the victim.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

