SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash has shut down an intersection in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash along Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue, overnight Monday.

7News cameras captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another officer on the scene.

One of the three vehicles involved crashed into a pole at the scene, causing a power outage in the area.

Power in the area was restored just before 5 a.m.

It remains unclear how many injuries were reported in the crash but at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

