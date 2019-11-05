Crash in SW Miami-Dade leaves man dead

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been killed following a serious crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Miami-Dade Police and Fire rescue crews responded to the scene along the busy intersection of Southwest 88th Street and 142nd Avenue at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

#TrafficAlert: Westbound Kendall Drive is currently shutdown at SW 142 Ave due to a fatal traffic crash. #FHP is currently on scene investigating. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/G5yVvZVVMh — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) November 5, 2019

FHP officials said the crash involved two gray sedans where one of the vehicles came to a stop at an apartment complex parking lot.

Rescue officials pronounced a man dead at the scene.

It is unclear what condition the other driver is in.

The westbound lanes of Kendall Drive remain closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

