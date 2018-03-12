Crash and dash caught on camera in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras captured a crash and dash in the City of Miami over the weekend.

It all happened Sunday morning, along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northwest 14th Street and 14th Avenue.

According to witnesses, they believe the driver of a silver Infinity SUV was trying to leave the scene of an accident, when several other drivers stepped in to try and stop the driver from speeding away.

In the video, a man can be seen swinging a hammer at the windows, breaking some of the glass.

At this point it is unknown if the driver was able to get away.

