Crane topples onto Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are on scene of a crane accident in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a home located along Northeast 57th Street and 20th Avenue just before 12 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the crane could be seen toppled onto the roof of the home and partially resting on powerlines near the backyard.

Rescue officials said the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

There is also a possible gas leak in the area.

Florida Power and Light crews have since responded to the scene.

