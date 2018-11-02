Crane comes in contact with power line knocking power to Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crane that came in contact with power lines caused outages in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue were at the scene in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Thursday.

We are currently on scene at SW 63rd Ave & SW 8th Street reference a request made by West Miami Police to assist in blocking off traffic due to a crane colliding with a power line. Road Closures are from SW 62 AVE to SW 64 AVE on SW 8th ST. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wXZ3tTYw24 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 1, 2018

Officers shut down roadways from Southwest 62nd Avenue to 64th Avenue along Eighth Street while crews worked to secure the area. The road has since been reopened.

Authorities said the crane operator was able to make it out unharmed. Construction workers at the site were evacuated as they waited on FPL crews to respond.

Residents in the surrounding communities faced outages for a brief time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.