Crane collapses on occupied North Miami Beach apartment building

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several North Miami Beach residents were left shocked after a crane came crashing down on their apartment building.

Those who live in a complex located in the area of Northeast 169th Street and 35th Avenue said they thought it was either lightning, a transformer explosion or a gunshot that rang out just after 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

“I thought at the beginning it was lightning but it happens that it wasn’t,” said resident Claudia Spetsiotis.

“I was just scared,” said another resident.

Cellphone video captured the crane against the roof of the building.

“All we heard was a big, loud noise,” said resident Elena Reyes. “The crane fell on top of building E across the street and the waves started moving. Everything fell from the crane.”

Spetsiotis said crews have been working to fix a sea wall in the canal for the past few months.

“I just freaked out and I just went outside to find out what was going on,” said Spetsiotis. “I went outside to the balcony and the crane was falling into the side. I was very lucky because that crane was in front of my apartment two days ago.”

Spetsiotis said she and her neighbors have now been evacuated until further notice.

“They just told us to leave the building until they can pick it out of the water,” said Spetsiotis. “I don’t know how long its going to take, but they just told us to try to go someplace. Unfortunately, I don’t have anywhere to go right now so I’m just going to stay around.”

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

