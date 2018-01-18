Crane collapses on construction worker in Marathon

MARATHON Fla. (WSVN) — A crane crashed down on a man in Marathon, Wednesday.

Forty-six-year-old Joe Stutzman was working at a construction site on the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach when he became trapped under the crane, according to authorities.

Witnesses said he was trying to extend the boom of the crane when it collapsed on him.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

