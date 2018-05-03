Crane collapses in Fort Lauderdale, 1 injured

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane collapsed in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, injuring a man.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is on the scene along the 1800 block of South Ocean Lane near Fort Lauderdale Beach. The crane reportedly fell and a portion of it landed on a man’s leg.

Officials have yet to confirm if there are any other injuries.

The cause of the crane’s collapse is under investigation.

