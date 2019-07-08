Crane collapses in Dania Beach; no injuries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane in Dania Beach has collapsed and landed in the water.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located on the 700 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the crane could be seen in the water next to a marina.

No injuries were reported.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene to contain a hydraulic fluid spill.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.