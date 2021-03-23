Coyote caught after being spotted in Hallandale Beach backyard

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wild coyote has been caught after it was spotted in a Hallandale Beach neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers took the coyote to the South Florida Wildlife Center after Hallandale Beach Police officers held the animal until they arrived.

“I was, like, shocked. I couldn’t believe what it was,” said Frankie Gadman, who spotted the animal in his backyard.

FWC said coyote sightings are becoming more common in South Florida. The difference, in this case, is that this coyote was quickly caught.

When the canine didn’t run, Gadman called police for help.

“They were able to capture it and hold it until a Florida Wildlife officer got here,” Gadman said. “I found him about right here, and I could see him laying right there in these bushes.”

FWC officers took the coyote to the wildlife center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was checked out.

“We did bloodwork, X-rays, fluid therapy, antibiotics, vaccines,” said Julie D’Errico, a veterinarian at the South Florida Wildlife Center.

The coyote had no signs of injury. It could be that the animal was just hungry.

Gadman said he leaves dog food out for raccoons. Experts agree leaving food outside will attract a coyote.

“What you’re doing is you’re inviting all kinds of wildlife to come into your backyard and eat there, too,” D’Errico said.

Coyotes have now been seen in Dania Beach, Tamarac, Margate and Hollywood.

Gadman hopes the coyote ends up somewhere safe.

“That was our plan, was to see him get better and maybe introduced back to the wild,” he said.

Experts said that if they start removing coyotes as they catch them, the female coyotes will sense that and start reproducing faster.

The coyote will be released to where it was found when it is healthy enough.

