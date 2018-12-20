Cox Media Group hosts 1st annual holiday party for underprivileged kids

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cox Media Group hosted its first annual event geared toward helping children experience a well-deserved Christmas.

The company hosted the Labor of Love Holiday Fun Party for children from both the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and the Embrace the Girls Foundation at its Hollywood headquarters, Thursday.

The goal was to give underprivileged children a joyful holiday season.

Over 150 kids, between the ages of 6 and 14, had a blast opening presents, dancing to music, playing games and meeting Santa Claus.

