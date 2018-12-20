Cox Media Group hosts 1st annual holiday party for underprivileged kids

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cox Media Group hosted its first annual event geared toward helping children experience a well-deserved Christmas.

The company hosted the Labor of Love Holiday Fun Party for children from both the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and the Embrace the Girls Foundation at its Hollywood headquarters, Thursday.

The goal was to give underprivileged children a joyful holiday season.

Over 150 kids, between the ages of 6 and 14, had a blast opening presents, dancing to music, playing games and meeting Santa Claus.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending