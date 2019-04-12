Cows spotted roaming through Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you happened to see a herd of cows wandering around Miami Lakes, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

The heifers were spotted wandering through the streets of Miami Lakes, Friday morning.

It is unclear exactly where the cows came from or where they were spotted wandering. However, Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid warned residents to avoid Commerce Way until the cows were returned home.

#MiamiLakes traffic jam.

Photo cred: Chris Graveline#iheartmiamilakes

Please avoid the Commerce Way area until police return the cows back home. pic.twitter.com/EeIQgjktNO — Manny Cid (@MayorMannyCid) April 12, 2019

____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.