SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The threat from the Delta variant has caused an uptick in testing across South Florida.

A new testing site has opened at Markham Park in Sunrise.

More vaccination sites have also opened as residents grow vigilant.

“We’re going to Jamaica, so we needed a COVID test, so we came here this morning,” said Blaze Henry-Chin while waiting to get tested.

Henry-Chin and his mother were among the first in line at the Sunrise testing site.

As the COVID case count continues to rise, so does the need to get tested. The calls for getting vaccinated are also growing.

“As much as I agree, everybody has the right to choose, I just think this is one instance where we just have to get vaccinated. We really really do,” said Venessa Henry.

Babcock Park in Hialeah is now open to those 12 years and older who are looking to get their vaccine.

“I got it so I can be able to be safe around my family and my friends, and be able to go places without catching COVID,” said Rachel Valdes.

Maggie Thomas was one of those who did catch COVID and, unfortunately, lost her husband to the virus.

“He survived cancer and lost to COVID,” she said.

She is now begging people to get the vaccine.

“If I can save one or two people out of this whole ordeal, I have done my job.”

Markham Park will remain open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.

