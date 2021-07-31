HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The surge in new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State has led to an uptick in testing at South Florida locations.

7News cameras on Saturday captured long lines of people waiting to get tested at the Boulevard Heights Community Center in Hollywood.

Many of them are vaccinated but are worried of catching the virus.

Laura Jijon said she came to get tested as a precaution.

“Thank God I feel good, but I wanted to come and get tested to see, and I hope, hopefully – I feel good, and I want to be negative,” she said.

To find testing locations in Miami-Dade County, click here. For Broward, click here, for Palm Beach, click here, and for Monroe, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.