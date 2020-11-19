COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Broward at testing site locations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Just after the announcement was made that two South Florida hospitals were chosen to be some of the first in the state of Florida to distribute the vaccines, the Florida Department of Health director for Broward County explained how the vaccine will be distributed.

The Pfizer vaccine could possibly be in Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital in December, which is when the hospitals will start to give the vaccines to healthcare workers and the most vulnerable.

According to FDOH Broward County Director Dr. Paula Thaqi, the vaccine will be distributed at some of the COVID-19 testing sites in the county.

“We anticipate that we will be vaccinating and sites, some which may be simultaneous with our testing sites,” said Dr. Thaqi. “We need to work with the county and with the municipalities around that, but we have that structure in place and we maintain that structure in anticipation of not only the need for continued testing but also the need for vaccination.”

Early 2021 is when more vaccines are expected to be made available to others.

