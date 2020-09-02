COVID-19 vaccine may come sooner than initially expected

MIAMI (WSVN) - Researchers in South Florida and across the world are racing to find a cure for COVID-19.

Now scientists are saying we could potentially see a COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said if clinical trials produce overwhelmingly positive results, the process of having a vaccine readily available could be sped up.

“We don’t want a vaccine to be available widely to the American public unless it’s been shown to be safe and effective,” Dr. Fauci said on Good Morning America.

Clinical trials are expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2020, but Dr. Fauci said an independent board has the authority to stop the trials early if the initial results show promising signs.

There are reports the White House is pushing for a vaccine as early as Nov. 1 and critics fear the president is rushing the process to help with reelection.

Dr. Fauci said he is not worried about political pressure and believes the medical experts in the independent board will rely on science and evidence to make their decisions.

“We’ve started eroding the trust that we’ve always had in these otherwise incredibly professional institutions,” said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips with Providence Health System. “You can’t just have the vaccine, you gotta get it in people for it to work so trust is a critical element to make that happen.”

As Labor Day is approaching, health experts want to remind the public to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings when out in public.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.