COVID-19 vaccinations to continue across South Florida, including at state’s largest nursing home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - COVID-19 vaccinations are set to resume for seniors and healthcare workers across South Florida, a list that now includes the long-term residents and staff at a nursing home in Miami that is the largest in the state.

On Monday, Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach will begin another week of vaccinations to seniors 75 and older. They were the first in the state to make that happen.

“Our effort here is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. That’s really what we’re trying to do here,” said Mount Sinai Medical Center COO Angel Pallin.

Hospital officials said the shots will be given out by appointment only and to patients already in their system.

They also plan to vaccinate residents in senior homes in Miami Beach.

On Sunday, Miami Jewish Health, the largest nursing home in the Sunshine State, announced it would begin administering the vaccine to long-term residents and employees.

The Florida Department of Health will be distributing the vaccine to the senior care provider. It will be administered to residents and employees by clinical staff on-site.

The announcement comes as state health officials reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state, Sunday.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order for the next phase of the rollout, putting residents 65 and older at the front of the line. That appears to sidestep recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include some essential workers, such as teachers.

Meanwhile, testing sites continue to see long lines since reopening on Saturday.

The state reported more than 23,000 coronavirus cases since Christmas Eve, ahead of an expected surge following holiday gatherings.

Those who qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment at Mount Sinai Medical Center by calling 305-674-2312. The number is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.