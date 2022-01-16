(WSVN) - Due to severe weather taking place Sunday, some testing sites in South Florida will be closed Sunday.

All three Coral Springs COVID-19 testing sites are closed for the remainder of the day.

Mullins Park testing site is closed. The site will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Mills Pond Park testing site will also be closed. The site will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 17.

