COVID-19 testing sites see long lines ahead of holiday season; local leaders stress caution

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines formed at the reopened Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site after the site was shut down due to floodwaters from Tropical Storm Eta.

Gates to the site reopened Thursday morning.

This comes as cases continue to surge across South Florida and all across the state.

Many other testing sites have reopened but people may experience longer wait times in lines.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where long lines could be seen wrapped around corners, stretched across the lot as people waited up to three hours to get tested.

At Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Tamiami Park and Marlins Park in Miami, similar lengthy lines were formed on Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,838 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez extended the local state of emergency and spoke on the current state of the pandemic in the city.

“Our week over week increase was from about 700 cases a week, two weeks ago, to about 1,000 cases a week,” he said, “so that number has gone up significantly. Our percent positive has also gone up from about 5% to about 7%.”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness also held a news conference on Tuesday where he stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“People are still dying, folks,” he said. “We’ve got to work together. It’s all of us that are in this together.”

With the holidays quickly approaching, officials are warning the public to take extra precautions to prevent spreading the virus.

“The biggest risk facing us is this coming Thanksgiving,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. “Please, don’t feel awkward that you don’t give your grandmother a close hug without a mask. You’re taking care of her and showing her love in that way more than the hug.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the rise in Miami-Dade County. As of Wednesday, the number reported was 505 compared to two weeks ago with reports of 420.

