MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami COVID-19 testing sites will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Marlins Park and Manuel Artime Theater testing sites will be closed on Thursday.

The City of Miami Mobile Testing Unit service and call center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

