MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Miami Beach will be closed on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July.

City officials made the announcement on Twitter, Thursday morning.

UPDATE: All State #COVID19 testing sites on Miami Beach will be closed SAT 7/4. Testing will resume SUN 7/5 at 9 AM. For info on our two testing sites (located at 17 ST & Convention Center Dr and 12 ST & Washington Ave) view the 'Testing' tab here: https://t.co/ywO9vrmuQO pic.twitter.com/CTGw6lb8RU — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) July 2, 2020

COVID-19 testing at the sites will resume on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

