COVID-19 testing site to open soon at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is set to open in Fort Lauderdale.

On Wednesday morning, City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced that Holiday Park, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., will now be used as a testing location.

Mayor @DeanTrantalis announces opening of free drive-thru testing site at Holiday Park starting tomorrow. No doctor referral needed. For appointments, call 1-800-209-7919. pic.twitter.com/niYE38ZsqY — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) April 29, 2020

Testing will start on Thursday at the baseball field parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and patients will be seen by appointment only.

Those who are over the age of 18, who are symptomatic or asymptomatic can get tested at the site.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-209-7919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

