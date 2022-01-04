FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new testing site will be opening in Broward County this week, as demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across South Florida.

On Wednesday, a testing site in Synder Park will open. The site is located on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There is no appointment needed for this testing site. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcomed. Those who want to get tested have the option of taking a PCR test or a Rapid test.

Up to 1,500 tests were administered at Snyder Park, Tuesday.

Four new testing sites are also set to open across Broward County throughout the week in locations at Miramar, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek and Davie.

In Miami-Dade County, long lines formed at the Miami Marine Stadium, a new testing site that opened at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

“Miami residents shouldn’t have to make a choice between the time it takes to get tested and their health,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We believe that every tool in our arsenal should be undertaken in order to prevent the spread of this disease because, let’s not kid ourselves, this is a deadly disease,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

