COVID-19 testing site to open at FLL for travelers

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 testing site will soon open at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward County Aviation Department is set to open the site on Dec. 9.

Testing will be available to individuals who provide proof of upcoming travel plans from FLL, Miami International Airport or Palm Beach International Airport.

COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Terminal 3 on the lower level near the baggage claim.

Testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Rapid Antigen and PCR tests will be offered to those who scheduled an appointment online.

Rapid Antigen test results will be available 30 minutes later and PCR test results will be available within 48 hours.

To get a Rapid Antigen test will cost $69 and a PCR test will cost $99.

