COVID-19 testing site soon to open at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Fort Lauderdale.

On Wednesday morning, City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced that Holiday Park, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., will now be used as a testing location.

Mayor @DeanTrantalis announces opening of free drive-thru testing site at Holiday Park starting tomorrow. No doctor referral needed. For appointments, call 1-800-209-7919. pic.twitter.com/niYE38ZsqY — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) April 29, 2020

Testing will start on Thursday at the baseball field parking lot near Sunrise Boulevard.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-209-7919.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

