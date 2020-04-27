COVID-19 testing site set to open for Coral Gables residents

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 testing site is set to begin screening Coral Gables residents.

Starting Friday at 8:30 a.m., residents of the city will be able to get tested at a parking lot off LeJune Road and Greco Avenue, near the Shops at Merrick Park.

BioCollections Wolrdwide Inc. will be conducting the testing and said patients will receive the results of the test within 48 hours.

On the first day of operations, 100 tests will be administered by appointment only.

Coral Gables residents can soon register to get tested by clicking here.

Priority testing will be given to residents 65 or older who have COVID-19 symptoms or underlying health conditions, followed by residents under the age 65 who have underlying health conditions.

Those who do not have underlying health conditions and are not showing symptoms will be scheduled to get tested depending the demand from the others with higher priority.

Patients getting tested at the site should bring their driver’s license as a form of identification.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.