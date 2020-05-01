COVID-19 testing site opens in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables residents have started getting tested for COVID-19.

Testing opened up at a parking lot off LeJune Road and Greco Avenue, near the Shops at Merrick Park, on Friday morning.

Residents 65 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms and/or underlying health conditions will be given priority testing.

Those under the age 65 who have underlying health conditions will then be tested.

Residents who do not have underlying health conditions and are not showing symptoms will be scheduled to get tested depending the demand from the others with higher priority.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, click here.

