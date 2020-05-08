COVID-19 testing site opens at Walmart in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Walmart has opened another COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Miami-Dade County.

The site opened on Friday and is located in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 9300 NW 77th Ave in Hialeah Gardens.

Testing will be available to those 18 and older who meet CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

Patients will use a self-administered nasal swab test while inside of their vehicles.

The drive-thru site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Appointments will be required and can be made through Quest’s MyQuestTM’s app or online here.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.