FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new testing site has opened in Broward County, as demand for COVID-19 testing remains high across South Florida.

On Wednesday, a testing site in Synder Park opened. The site is located on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

7News cameras captured cars lined up at the site before it opened.

“With the new arrangement here at Synder Park, we are now going to be able to accommodate up to 1,500 tests per day,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

There is no appointment needed for this testing site. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcomed. Those who want to get tested have the option of taking a PCR test or a rapid test.

“By knowing whether or not you are positive, whether you have symptoms or not, is an important factor in understanding how we’re going to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Trantalis.

Four new testing sites are also set to open across Broward County throughout the week in locations at Miramar, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek and Davie.

“Common sense would suggest that if there’s even the possibility of a spread of this virus that we would take every precaution we believe that every tool in our arsenal should be undertaken in order to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Trantalis.

In Miami-Dade County, long lines formed at the Miami Marine Stadium, a new testing site that opened at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

“I’ve been in close contact with people that tested positive, so I think I need to do it,” said a man getting tested.

“I’ve been out here an hour 45 [minutes], less or more,” said Marco Ronchi as he waited to get tested. “A little better than the other sites, definitely, yeah.

“Miami residents shouldn’t have to make a choice between the time it takes to get tested and their health,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We are going to see the omicron subsiding as they have in other parts of the world, and so that’s what were counting on. Everybody to be as safe as they can, to avoid transmission as best as they can. Hold tight, this too will pass,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

