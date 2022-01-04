MIAMI (WSVN) - More COVID-19 testing sites are being established across South Florida as the demand among South Floridians remains high.

A testing site at the Miami Marine Stadium opened at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras cars already lined up.

“I’ve been out here an hour forty-five [minutes], less or more,” said Marco Ronchi as he waited to get tested. “A little better than the other sites, definitely, yeah. I went to two others before and the line was insane.”

Testing sites in Broward County also saw major traffic.

Organizers at C.B. Smith Park changed traffic patterns to accommodate all the vehicles.

Four new testing sites are set to open across Broward County throughout the week.

People are still feeling the need to get tested.

“I think it’s a matter of responsibility to know where you are,” said Mariano Torrez.

Others want to get tested to be able to travel.

“Going to the airport I think it’s a good choice, otherwise, if you work outside and stuff I don’t see the point anymore,” said Ronchi.

Miami-Dade officials said the county’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 28% with 180 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

More than 70,000 tests were given on Monday, which is another record for the county.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

