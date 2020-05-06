COVID-19 testing site at Miami Beach Convention Center to open on Friday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will open up a new COVID-19 testing site later this week.

The site will be at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and it will begin seeing patients on Friday.

The convention center was originally transformed into a field hospital.

The site will offer both mobile and walk-up testing and is free and available to anyone 18 years or older with or without symptoms.

