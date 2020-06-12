COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium to close early Friday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium is set to close early on Friday due to maintenance.

The site, located at the stadium’s east parking lot, will close at 1 p.m., Friday.

Testing will start again at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The site is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Testing at the Hard Rock Stadium is available to those 18 and older who are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

