MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium will no longer be administering COVID-19 tests.

Friday is the last day testing will be conducted at the state-run drive-thru site.

The state is reporting over 10.1 million Floridians have been vaccinated against the virus.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, click here.

