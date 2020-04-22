COVID-19 testing at C.B. Smith Park expands to include asymptomatic patients, re-testing

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Testing for COVID-19 at C.B. Smith Park has been expanded to include those who are 18 years and older who are asymptomatic and COVID-19 positive patients who need to get re-tested.

Memorial Healthcare System announced the testing criteria changes to the Pembroke Pines site on Wednesday morning.

Anyone 18 years and older, first responders and healthcare workers, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not, can now get tested at the site.

Re-testing will be available for those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19. These patients must wait at least 14 days from their initial positive test to get re-tested.

Those who would like to get tested at C.B. Smith Park can pre-register by calling 954-276-4680 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Officials said if multiple individuals are coming to the site in one vehicle, every individual must be pre-registered.

Those who head to the site must have either a driver’s license, passport or state issued ID.

