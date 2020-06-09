COVID-19 testing at C.B. Smith Park expands to children of all ages

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Testing for COVID-19 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is now available to children of all ages.

Children who are symptomatic or asymptomatic can get tested at the park, located at 900 N. Flamingo Rd., starting Tuesday.

Appointments for children will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Officials said parents who want to test more than one child must make separate appointments for each child, and only one child per vehicle will be tested.

Parents can also register to get tested during their child’s appointment.

Parents or legal guardians who are wearing a face mask will be able to sit near the child while the test is being conducted, if needed.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment can call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

