WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has expanded COVID-19 testing to those who are 12 years old and up.

Two sites will be open for children at the Tamiami Fairgrounds and South Dade Government Center, and both will be drive-thru only.

Those being tested do not need to be showing symptoms.

