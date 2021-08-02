MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new site offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has opened in Miami Beach.

On Monday, Nomi Health opened the site in the parking lot on 17 Street and Convention Center Drive.

The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information on testing sites across Miami-Dade County, click here.

To find a vaccination site in your area, click here.

