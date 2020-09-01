Over 7K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday; backlog of tests blamed

(WSVN) - There are now more than 631,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,374 deaths.

As of 2 p.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 631,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,569 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 187 deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers are said to be reflected by a recent entry of nearly 75,000 COVID-19 test results by Quest Diagnostics dating as far back as April.

The state has since severed ties with the lab company stating it is against Florida law to not report COVID-19 test results in a timely manner.

FDOH officials said without the Quest backlog data, the positivity rate reported on Tuesday would be at 5.9% instead of 6.8%.

There are now 159,059 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 72,245 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 42,387, and 1,743 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 38,859 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.