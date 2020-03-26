COVID-19 cases broken down by city

Below are the amount of positive COVID-19, coronavirus, cases by city:

Miami, 331

Hollywood 183

Fort Lauderdale 83

Miami Beach 74

Hialeah 62

Miramar 35

Davie 21

Wilton Manors 19

Weston 19

Miami Gardens 16

Missing 16

Aventura 14

Oakland Park 13

North Miami Beach 13

Hallandale 12

Missing 11

Homestead 11

Pompano Beach 10

Key Biscayne 10

Coral Springs 10

Plantation 10

Coral Gables 10

Pembroke Pines 9

Sunrise 9

Doral 8

Opa Locka 7

Tamarac 7

North Miami 6

Parkland 6

Key West, Monroe 5

Coconut Creek 4

Lauderhill 4

Margate 4

Coconut Grove 3

Key Largo, Monroe 3

Miami Lakes 3

South Miami 3

Cooper City 3

Dania 3

Deerfield Beach 2

Surfside 2

Bal Harbour 2

North Lauderdale 2

Golden Beach 2

Biscayne Park 2

Pinecrest 1

Sunny Isles Beach 1

Davie 1

Lauderdale Lakes 1

Miami Shores 1

Fisher Island 1

Carol City 1

Florida City 1

Summerland Key, Monroe 1