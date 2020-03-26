COVID-19 cases broken down by city

Below are the amount of positive COVID-19, coronavirus, cases by city:
Miami, 331
Hollywood 183
Fort Lauderdale 83
Miami Beach 74
Hialeah 62
Miramar 35
Davie 21
Wilton Manors 19
Weston 19
Miami Gardens 16
Missing 16
Aventura 14
Oakland Park 13
North Miami Beach 13
Hallandale 12
Missing 11
Homestead 11
Pompano Beach 10
Key Biscayne 10
Coral Springs 10
Plantation 10
Coral Gables 10
Pembroke Pines 9
Sunrise 9
Doral 8
Opa Locka 7
Tamarac 7
North Miami 6
Parkland 6
Key West, Monroe 5
Coconut Creek 4
Lauderhill 4
Margate 4
Coconut Grove 3
Key Largo, Monroe 3
Miami Lakes 3
South Miami 3
Cooper City 3
Dania 3
Deerfield Beach 2
Surfside 2
Bal Harbour 2
North Lauderdale 2
Golden Beach 2
Biscayne Park 2
Pinecrest 1
Sunny Isles Beach 1
Davie 1
Lauderdale Lakes 1
Miami Shores 1
Fisher Island 1
Carol City 1
Florida City 1
Summerland Key, Monroe 1