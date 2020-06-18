COVID-19 antibody testing site set to open in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 antibody testing site is set to open in Doral on Thursday.

BioReference will begin antibody testing outside of Miami International Mall, located at 1455 NW 107th Ave., starting at 11 a.m.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez are set to host the grand opening event.

Testing will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who would like to get tested can head to the parking lot between JCPenney & Kohl’s.

