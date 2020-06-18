COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Doral as Florida cases hit record-breaking high

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 antibody testing site has opened in Doral on the same day the Florida Department of Health reported a record-breaking total of cases for the state.

BioReference began antibody testing outside of Miami International Mall, located at 1455 NW 107th Ave., Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez hosted the grand opening event.

“This type of testing is critical,” said Bermudez.

“Antibody testing goes beyond letting us know who has the virus right now and who might be contagious or need medical treatment,” said Gimenez. “Antibody testing actually helps us show who recently was infected, even if they never had any symptoms or got sick. Knowing who has antibodies is key to our understanding of the spread of COVID-19.”

Just a few minutes before the testing site opened, the FDOH released their daily report of COVID-19 cases and revealed there were an additional 3,207 cases, bringing the total amount of cases in the state to 85,926. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the daily rise in cases surpassed 3,000.

Miami-Dade added 581 cases to the county’s total of 23,854, and Broward reported an additional 299 cases, bring the county’s case total amount to 10,111.

“The age group is interesting that it’s ages 25 to 34 where we’re seeing a little bit of a spike,” said Dr. Wael Barsoum, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Florida. “Many of them are asymptomatic so that we would not have caught them. To be clear, it’s good that we’re testing them. It’s good that we’re catching it because it’s those folks that could unwittingly spread the disease to others.”

Dr. Barsoum, like other health experts, stresses the continued importance of frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a face mask. He also has a message for those who are choosing to not wear a face covering in public.

“It’s your right to take whatever risks you want to take with your own life. It’s really not your right to take risks with other people’s lives, and people have to go to grocery stores, people have to go to gas stations. You choosing not to wear a mask is essentially saying you don’t care about those around you.”

Testing at the Doral site will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who would like to get tested can head to the parking lot between JCPenney and Kohl’s.

