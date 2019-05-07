Court date set for student charged in triple stabbing at Felix Varela High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people will face felony charges following an altercation in the Felix Varela High School parking lot that led to one student stabbing three others.

The one Felix Varela student who allegedly stabbed the other three people is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 10 facing the charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Schools Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the campus in the area of Southwest 96th Street and 152nd Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene and transported the three victims to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts. They have since been listed in stable condition.

The victims are not enrolled at Felix Varela but two are students in Miami-Dade County.

They will be taken into custody once they are released from the hospital.

A fellow student at the school said the accused may have been defending himself.

“I heard some people were trying to jump some other people, and then the guy took the knife and stabbed them,” said student Elijah Mercado.

All four involved in the incident are set to be charged with burglary and battery charges.

“I was in AP testing, and I saw cops come in to sweep the room, but I didn’t find out about it until I left testing,” said student Kellen Acharandio. “It’s kind of strange because you don’t really think that something is going to happen at your school, so I was kind of scared, but I mean, I don’t know what to say. I was secure in my room.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stated there will be extra police at the school’s campus as well as counselors for any student who may need to talk.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.