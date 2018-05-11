Court date rescheduled for Miami-Dade officer accused of abusing daughter in school

MIAMI (WSVN) - The court appearance for a Miami-Dade Police officer accused of abusing his daughter in her school has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, Miami-Dade Police Officer Raymond Rosario hit his 14-year-old daughter with a belt, slapped her and punched her in the face after he received a call saying she disrespected her teacher in April.

Surveillance cameras in the school’s main office recorded the alleged abuse.

Video appears to show Rosario pulling his daughter’s hair before hitting her twice with a belt. Rosaio then appears to point to something inside the receptionist’s office, before punching his daughter in the head.

No one in the school stopped the alleged assault. However, school officials did call Child Protective Services, and Rosario turned himself in.

He now faces charges for felony child abuse

Police said Rosario has been relieved of duty, but he is still being paid.

Rosario is expected to be in court sometime next week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.