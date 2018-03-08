Couple’s wedding photos inside North Miami Beach Target go viral

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple whose love story unfolded at a South Florida Target decided to take their wedding pictures at that very store, and the photos are going viral.

Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan fell in love eight years ago. Their relationship grew over the many trips they took to a Target in North Miami Beach.

“I guess early on when we started dating, Target was kind of like our spot that we would go to when we wanted to kill time,” said Delvalle. “It was kind of just a quick and easy date night.”

The couple met in 2009 when they worked together in retail.

As their love grew, so did their trips to Target.

“Honestly, we found great joy in hitting up the end caps, trying to find something new that we don’t necessarily need,” Delvalle said.

When it came time to announce their wedding bliss, only one place seemed to have the right kind of atmosphere.

“We kinda just eloped, and then took our pictures at Target,” said Sablan.

They hit up every department, posing and playing their way through their flirty and fun engagement/wedding photos.

“It was so much fun,” said Sablan. “There were actually customers in the store, and a lot of them were actually telling us, ‘Congratulations!’ and they all loved it. They thought it was so cool.”

After sharing the photo shoot with their family and friends, the pictures eventually went viral.

“Who doesn’t love Target, honestly?” asked Sablan.

The couple hasn’t gone on their official honeymoon yet. They’re saving their money for a cruise or for a trip to an exotic island.

