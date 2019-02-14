Couples tie the knot during special Valentine’s Day ceremony in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several couples took advantage of the Valentine’s Day celebrations to tie the knot during a special ceremony in Fort Lauderdale.

Brenda D. Forman, the Broward Clerk of Courts, officiated more than 30 marriages at the Broward County Courthouse, Thursday.

One couple used the opportunity to renew their vows as they waited for the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

“It was more than I expected out of getting married at the courthouse. It was great, actually,” said Nicole Grilo, who is expecting.

“It blew my expectations, so I’m really happy about it,” added Ryan Collins, Grilo’s husband.

Officials transformed an empty jury room into a wedding wonderland for the occasion.

